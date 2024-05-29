Sarah Returns as President of Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, during public meeting no. 17, in accordance with article 57, paragraph 1 of the Constitution; Parliament appointed a new Chairperson and vice chairperson in the persons of: Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah A. Wescot Williams as Chairperson; MP Christophe T. Emmanuel as the 1st Vice-Chairperson and MP Melissa D. Gumbs as 2nd Vice-Chairperson.

Today’s procedure was necessary as the members who previously held the positions of Chairperson, 1st Vice Chairperson and 2nd Vice Chairperson submitted letters of resignation, making the positions available effective May 20 and May 21, 2024.