Sarah: The Sanctity of Human Life must be Respected. Calls for Swift Justice against Perpetrators | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – “It is with a heavy heart that I address our nation as Leader of the Democratic Party on the day following the senseless act of violence committed against Mr. Olivier Arrindell and his family. It is unfathomable that this could take place on St. Maarten with total disregard for the sanctity of human life,” President of Parliament Sarah Wescot Williams said on Thursday in a statement.

“I do so on behalf of the Parliament of St. Maarten, the Democratic Party and all its members, my family and my self.

“Our sympathy goes out to Olivier Arrindell, his family, friends and party members.

“It is even more incomprehensible that this act that took the life of Mrs. Arrindell and left Mr. Arrindell and others injured, was allegedly done with total disregard for a young child in the vehicle in which the family was traveling.

“Our collective efforts should be to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. No stone should be left unturned and all resources should be made available to our justice chain to bring what transpired and the person(s) involved to light. I plead with everyone to let justice take its course, swiftly and resolutely.

“There is NO argument that justifies this heinous act. We believe in the sanctity of life and I encourage the entire community of St. Maarten to continue to uphold these values, even as we navigate these turbulent times. Our individual actions should be to assist in clearing our country of the scourge of violence that is threatening all of us.

“The Democratic Party has begun this process with ourselves. This election campaign can not be business as usual. Our island and our future are at stake.

“I call on all political and civic leaders to join hands and take a stand against violence in our community, against hate crimes and crime in general.”