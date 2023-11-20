Sarah: This latest ploy of so-called distribution of voting cards is nothing short of voters suppression | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “I have been made aware of the notice by Prime Minister Jacobs dated November 19th regarding the “distribution” of the voting cards,” Member of Parliament (MP) and Leader of the Democratic Party (DP) Sarah Wescot Williams said on Monday morning in a press statement.

“This notice is purportedly for the distribution of voting cards but contains a schedule of persons having to pick up their voting card at the government administration building.

“Take as an example”

On Saturday, November 25th, 2023, from 09:00 to 13:00 for all eligible voters of the following districts to collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg:

District 1 John Larmonie Center

etc.

“What is herewith being communicated to the electorate by the government is unacceptable and I am calling for a swift rectification or clarification,” MP Wescot adamantly stated.

“Because as it stands right now, based on aforementioned notice from the Prime Minister, voters are expected to collect their voting cards at the civil registry on assigned dates. This is ludicrous!

“I hope that this applies to undeliverable voting cards and not that every voter must collect his/her voting card at the government administration building.”

"If this is indeed the case, it begs the questions: Why has the method of distributing voting cards changed? Explain how it is expected to handle voters from a particular district on any given day? Does the government really believe that the voters are being better served by this decision?

“It makes no logistical sense and only adds to the widespread frustration amongst the people of this country and is nothing less than voters’ suppression,” the DP leader concluded.