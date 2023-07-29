Saturday morning Bullet from Shooting Incident Hits Female Bystander in the Face | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BEACON HILL) - (KPSM. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating an incident that occurred near the Beacon Hill area. Police dispatch received several calls in the early morning of July 29th, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, reporting a shooting incident near one of the entertainment establishments in that area.

Upon arrival, the police patrol was informed that a fight had broken out among several male individuals. After the fight, one of the individuals involved retrieved a gun and fired several shots.

Unfortunately, an innocent female bystander was struck in the face by a stray bullet. First aid was administered at the crime scene by arriving ambulance personnel.

Due to the severity of her injuries, she had to be transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical treatment.

Her condition is currently described as serious but stable. The suspects managed to flee the scene before the arrival of the police patrol, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives and forensic officers were present at the crime scene, collecting evidence to determine the exact sequence of events. The police are appealing to the general public and anyone present at the time of the incident to kindly contact the police or detective department and provide any information they may have regarding this case.

KPSM takes this opportunity to wish the female victim and her loved ones the very best during this challenging period. The investigation is still ongoing.

Contact numbers to call for providing information are:

Police station: 54-22222

Dispatch center: 911

Hotline: 9300