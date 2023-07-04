"Save Yourself Magazine” Set for International Launch in SXM Calls for Local Writers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Dr. Shana Lewis, Executive Wellness Coach is back to host her annual retreat titled, Selfcare is the New Sexy, Consultant Cristal Legrand said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The retreat is being hosted in St. Maarten on 27th - 31st July 2023 with an itinerary that includes an exclusive All White Welcome Party, Yoga, Conference, Domestic Violence Benefit Events, and so much more.

As a special addition to the retreat this year, Dr. Shana is set to host the first international launch of her new publication, “Save Yourself Magazine” on Thursday 27th July 2023.

This magazine is dedicated to high-achieving women who are committed to taking charge of their lives, achieving their goals, and finding fulfillment in all aspects of their lives. Built on the belief that every woman has the potential to achieve greatness, its mission is to provide women with the tools and resources they need to unlock that potential and live their best life.

As a trusted resource, Save Yourself Magazine (SYM) aims to empower women across the globe, whether they are career-driven professionals, busy mothers, or young women embarking on their personal journeys.

As the team gears up for this momentous occasion, SYM is actively seeking local writers and experts who share our passion for empowering women with practical advice, inspiring stories, and actionable insights to help them overcome obstacles and achieve success on their own terms.

No matter your background, whether you possess experience in journalism, personal development, health, and wellness, or possess an innate gift for storytelling, SYM wants to hear from you.

Join SYM on Wednesday, July 5th at 7 p.m. EST for an informative Zoom session that will provide a glimpse into the magazine's purpose, goals, and the incredible opportunities that lie ahead.

This meeting will serve as a steppingstone toward becoming a valued member of SYM writing team, ensuring your voice is heard and your words resonate with readers around the world.

SYM invites potential contributors to register today. Simply visit bit.ly/SYMWriters to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting details.

For any inquiries or further information, please contact team@shanadlewis.com