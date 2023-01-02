SCDF hosts meetings with Booths, troupes this week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) is in phase 2 of the preparations for Carnival 2023 and will host its customary meetings beginning this week with booth holders for Carnival Village and troupe leaders for the Grand Carnival and Children Parades.

The meeting for the troupes and everyone registered to take part in the parades will be held on Wednesday, January 4 at the temporary SCDF office on Illidge Road (at the back of the former WIB branch) at 6:30pm. The meeting for booth holders will be held on Thursday, January 5 at Carl & Sons Unique Inn in Cole Bay at 7:30pm.

With the upcoming Carnival season being the first without COVID restriction and the like, the SCDF has also started to implement and/or revamp certain aspects related to booths and the parades. As such, the foundation is requesting that booth holders and troupe leaders and individual float builders make a serious effort to attend the meetings.

The SCDF also noted that it had over almost 200 people registered for a booth in a facility that can cater to only 69. All booths have been awarded for Carnival 2023.

The meetings are the first of many to come for the SCDF. Phase 1 of Carnival preparations was the registration phase from June to December. Phase 2 consists of various meetings and planning with stakeholders, service providers and corporate partners of Carnival. Phase three is intensifying of marking of all events and hosting pre-Carnival events. Phase 4 is executing of the official period of Carnival from April 14 to May 3.

The SCDF can be reached via email: info@sxm-carnival.com.