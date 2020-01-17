SCDF introduces contestants Junior Carnival queen Pageant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Friday introduced the contestants for the Junior Carnival Queen Pageant. The pageant, slated to be held on Saturday April 4, will feature five contestants competing in four segments of the competition.

The Junior pageant is one of many pre-Carnival events to be held before the official opening of Carnival 2020 on April 16.

The five contestants are Rochenique Giterson, Chrisincia Mathew, Xiomara Richardson, Richellina Beauperthuy and Destinie Cozier. They will compete in speech, talent, Carnival costume and princess wear segments. There will also be an opening dance appearance for all contestants.

“Right now the contestants are busy with their preparations and obtaining sponsorship for their big night,” SCDF Vice President and Pageant Coordinator Paula Gordon said. “We are calling on the business sector to support the contestants in their preparations as they will be positively active over the next few weeks and would be great ambassadors for any business that shows support,” Gordon said.

She added that the SCDF will feature the contestants at different public outings, interviews and more. “It’s about these five young ladies. We want the public to get to know them and to support them. The girls and their parents/chaperones will put their all into this pageant. Expect a great show,” Gordon said.

The venue for the event will be released at a later date.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29316:scdf-introduces-contestants-junior-carnival-queen-pageant&Itemid=450