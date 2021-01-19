SCDF meets with Police and Fire Dept. to Prepare for Carnival 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Tuesday met with the St. Maarten Police Department and St. Maarten Fire Department in preparation for Carnival 2021.

President of the SCDF Alston Lourens briefed the Police and Fire Departments about SCDF’s plans for Carnival and all parties discussed the usual protocols they operate under on an annual basis on how these would be managed.

The SCDF plans on increasing its own security force to alleviate some of the pressure off of the Police for Carnival. All parties will meet every other Tuesday until Carnival to update each other and ensure full readiness for Carnival 2021.

The meeting with the Police and Fire Department is just one of many stakeholder meetings the SCDF is having this week. Once these meetings are concluded the SCDF will launch its public awareness campaign and inform the general public accordingly.

The SCDF will also maintain an open line of communication with government to update on its planning.