SCDF, Omni partner to put steel pan back on the road | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has welcomed Omni on board as a new corporate partner of Carnival. The company will specifically contribute towards putting steel pan back on the road in the Carnival parades.

President of the SCDF Edwardo Radjouki said the partnership shows that any company that forms part of the community can and should find their place to support the country’s largest cultural event. “In turn, Omni understands the importance of the art form of steel pan playing and have chosen a very important part of Carnival to assist. We are thankful to have Omni on board with Carnival. There will be more news coming from this partnership soon,” Radjouki said.

He added that discussion started early with Isidore “The Mighty Dow” York about what it would take to put his steel orchestra on the road for the parades. “We found a partner in Omni to assist and we are working hard to put that important part of our culture back on full display again,” Radjouki said.

According to the Senior Branch Manager at Omni Michanou Arrundell: “The entire team of Omni is very excited to be in the position to be able to support SCDF this year in putting together the biggest cultural event of the year.

“Omni has partnered up with many organizations over the years in different forms taking care of our economy and today we team up with another valuable partner in our community. A melting pot of different cultures and nationalities of its own, Omni looks forward to seeing SCDF bringing together cultures, nationalities, tastes, music, and ambiance all in a celebration of life. As we continue to refresh and reinvent our commitment to our island, it is truly an honor to be able to contribute to an event that brings such fun and happiness to our community and its visitors. You can count on Omni to bring the cool to the heat of carnival. Time to bacchanal!” she concluded.