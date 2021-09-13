SCDF presents Carnival COVID safety plan to Minister Ottley | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Monday presented the foundation’s COVID19 Safety Plan for Carnival 2022 to Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley.

The plan builds on the SCDF’s existing safety plan which would have been put in place if Carnival 2021 was held earlier this year. The foundation has expanded the Coronavirus protocols keeping in mind government’s initiatives and the availability of a vaccine.

The plan covers every aspect of Carnival and will be divulged to the public in short time once the Minister and his team have had time to peruse the plan. President of the SCDF Alston Lourens said that the foundation and the Minister are already on the same page with many aspects of the plan.

“Now we need to continue to work together to ensure we have a safe festival and maybe make some Caribbean history in the process. The plan includes a promotion aspect that kicks off soon. It is important for us to use the months leading up to Carnival to not just promote the festival but also accomplish certain goals. We have been very thorough,” Lourens said.

He went on to thank the Minister for meeting with the foundation and exchanging ideas for Carnival 2022. The SCDF is in the middle of its registration process for Carnival 2022 and have already closed off registration for booth holders and international shows. All booths are filled and all shows assigned.