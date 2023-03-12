SCDF, Republic Bank to host kick-off RTC for Carnival | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) and Republic Bank will host the first Road to Carnival (RTC) event upcoming Friday, March 17. Republic Bank is once again St. Maarten Carnival’s Official Banking Partner, a distinction the bank has proudly held for over 20 years.

The block party styled event will be held in the parking lot of Republic Bank’s Philipsburg branch. It is slated to run from 5:00pm until 10:00pm and will feature music by Carnival’s official DJ MixMaster Pauly and the winners of Band Clash 2022, the Skillful Band. There will also be food and drinks on sale.

President of the SCDF Edwardo Radjouki explained that the event is the first of many RTC’s to come as the season marches towards the official opening of Carnival on April 14. He said the SCDF will also use the opportunity to present Republic Bank Management with the first printed Carnival schedule which will be widely distributed as well as a symbolic, but official, SCDF uniform shirt.

“Republic Bank is known for sponsoring our Carnival schedules and our uniform shirts every year. So as a dependable corporate sponsor, we thought it only fitting that they receive the first of each of these items. I can also disclose that Republic will be much more engaged this Carnival season. We not only have a great relationship with management but with the bank’s employees as well. We are proud to be able to say that Republic is once again the official bank of St. Maarten Carnival,” Radjouki said.

The entire public is invited to the event on Friday. Following this first RTC, there will be a number of other RTC’s every weekend to follow:

March 18 - Causeway Jump Up

March 24 – Nagico Senior Calypso Eliminations

March 25 - Fete is Fete Vol 2 by Carnival Corner at Cocky Turtle

March 31 - Jou'Fete at Moonbar by SIK Entertainment

April 1 – Big Bad XP Backyard Jam Session in Middle Region