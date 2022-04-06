SCDF rolls out massive Soulful Company lineup | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), in collaboration with its sponsor Motorworld, unveiled the lineup for its “Soulful Company” concert on Wednesday filled with international and local artists that only spiked the excitement of Carnival loves on social media throughout the day.

Soulful Company, a concert focused on R&B/Soul from the US and the Caribbean, along with Hip-Hop elements, will be held on Monday, April 25 in Carnival Village. It will feature four international recording artists and five of St. Maarten’s best young vocalists.

Taking the stage that night will be R&B crooner Ginuwine, reality ...