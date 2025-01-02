SCDF says all 79 booths are allotted for Carnival 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) is thrilled to announce that all 79 booths in the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, popularly known as Carnival Village, have been fully allotted for Carnival 2025. This marks the first time since 2017 that the foundation has been able to award all booths.

The allotment of all booths is particularly meaningful as 12 were damaged or destroyed during the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017. In the years since, the SCDF faced the challenge of creatively masking the sight of the damaged booths while still hosting Carnival in the venue. These 12 booths are now under reconstruction and are on schedule to be completed in time for the festivities, which officially begin on April 21, 2025. The SCDF traditionally assumes responsibility for Carnival Village operations from April 1 until May 13 each year.

In December, the SCDF held the first of three general meetings with registered booth holders, including the 12 new additions who were welcomed into the vibrant Carnival family. SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are very happy to have a full Village back. It gives us the opportunity to allow more people to operate a booth for Carnival, showcase the Village in all its glory, provide more options for attendees, and fill a crucial financial gap for the foundation. At the end of the day, that support is vital.”

He said the new booth holders are equally excited to join the Carnival experience. Many have expressed their eagerness to contribute to the festive atmosphere of Carnival Village and immerse themselves in the rich cultural history on display.

The second preparation meeting with booth holders is set for the end of January 2025. Radjouki also extended his gratitude to the more than 200 individuals who registered for a booth. “If you did not get a reply from us at this stage, it means you weren’t selected. We wish we could accommodate everyone, but obviously, we cannot. We sincerely thank everyone for their interest and support.”

Carnival 2025 promises to be a revitalized celebration, with a fully operational Carnival Village ready to host the largest cultural event on the island. As the SCDF continues preparations, the excitement for Carnival's return to full capacity is high, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable season.