SCDF to open registration portal for upcoming restructuring process | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) will be opening a registration portal for potential volunteer workgroup members who might be interested in joining the restructuring process of the operations of the foundation and by extension Carnival itself.

As announced in December 2022, the SCDF has started a reorganization of its operations with the goal of increasing efficiency and bringing in individuals who share a dedication of fostering culture and who will help lead Carnival to its next stage of development. The foundation is now ready to attract volunteers with professional/cultural/familiar backgrounds for the specific areas.

The SCDF is finally able to put into action its "reset plans," which have been on the table since Carnival 2019, according to Edwardo Radjouki, President of the foundation. Changes that the SCDF believes are essential for the festival's future development had been put off because of the coronavirus.

He explained that article 10 of the Articles of Incorporation of the (SCDF) is the premise of its re-organization efforts. This article authorizes the foundation to appoint work group committees as it sees fit to perform tasks as indicated by the board of the SCDF. With inclusion being an important part of its core, the foundation developed a plan around formation of committees.

Radjouki explained that the foundation will expand with five workgroups under the oversight umbrella of the board of the SCDF. These committees are a Pageant Workgroup, Road Events Workgroup, Marketing Workgroup, Local/Cultural Shows Workgroup and RTC (Road to Carnival)/Fundraising Workgroup. Each workgroup will have its own chairperson and all committees will be governed by strict guidelines.

The registration link will be posted online.