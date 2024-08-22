School Violence kicks off the New School Year. March Against Youth Violence on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is deeply concerned about a recent incident involving school violence at one of the high schools located in the South Reward area. This incident, which took place in the first week of the 2024/2025 school year, was captured on video and subsequently posted on social media platforms. The KPSM has obtained a copy of this video and is actively investigating the situation.

It is alarming that within the very first week of the school year, we are already confronting this repetitive and troubling behavior. This incident highlights a serious issue that must be addressed immediately.

The KPSM is committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, but we cannot tackle this issue alone. We urgently need the cooperation and involvement of parents and guardians.

We strongly urge parents and guardians to take appropriate measures at home. It is crucial that you speak with your children about the serious consequences of engaging in violence and the impact of such actions on their future. We must work together to instill respect, discipline, and a sense of responsibility in our youth to prevent these incidents from recurring.

In response to this growing concern, the KPSM is organizing a March Against Youth Violence on Friday, August 23rd, 2024. The march will commence at Sint Maarten Academy on Copper Road and will conclude at Sint Dominic School in South Reward.

We are calling on all parents, guardians, and concerned citizens to join us in this march. Your participation is vital in showing our youth that we stand united against violence and are committed to creating a safer environment for them.

Let us come together as a community to send a strong message that violence has no place in our schools or on our island.