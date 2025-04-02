Science Fair Foundation Welcomes Anguilla Robotics Association for Science Week 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) is excited to announce its partnership with the Anguilla Robotics Association (ARA) for the 2025 Science Fair.

For the first time, alongside the incredible projects presented by participating secondary schools, primary school students and the general public will have the opportunity to experience live robotic demonstrations and interact with robotic kits courtesy of ARA during their designated viewing sessions.

SMSFF is incredibly proud to host the ARA, as this collaboration highlights the spirit of regional cooperation and provides an additional opportunity for hands-on exposure to emerging technology.

“This year, we revamped the categories of the National Science Fair and included Computer, Software, and Robotics as part of our commitment to innovation,” said Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of SMSFF. With this change, we wanted to do something different. We are extremely excited about our collaboration with ARA, as it not only adds to the Fair’s impact but also fosters future opportunities for our local schools. Our mission has always been to 'inspire, empower, and cultivate a passion for STEAM, and this initiative brings us one step closer to that goal.”

The general public is invited to two viewing sessions at the Aleeze Convention Center:

Thursday, April 3, 2025: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Friday, April 4, 2025: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM (Featuring the Anguilla Robotics Association)

We look forward to seeing the community at the public viewing sessions.

Science Week 2025, themed "Change and Adapt with AI," is held from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, with its award ceremony to recognise the participants' achievements on April 12, 2025. Activities for the week included a lecture and panel discussion on AI in education and hands-on field trips to STEAM-related locations. The annual Science Fair that showcases student projects and features STEAM demonstrations takes place on Thursday April 3 and Friday April 4, 2025.