Science Week 2025 Concludes Successfully on Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Science Week 2025 on Sint Maarten has drawn to a successful close, leaving a lasting impact on students, educators, and the wider community. Organized by the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF), this year's edition, themed "Change and Adapt with AI,” saw unprecedented engagement and a broadening of its scope, further solidifying its role in fostering a culture of innovation and inquiry on the island. The week ran from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, with its award ceremony scheduled for April 12, 2025.

At the heart of the week was the National Sint Maarten Science Fair held on Thursday, April 3rd and Friday, April 4th, 2025. Sixty-six talented students presented their research projects to a distinguished panel of judges, showcasing impressive scientific rigor and presentation skills. Notably, many of the projects offered innovative solutions to real challenges faced on the island, highlighting how students are already applying science to improve their communities.

This year's fair introduced two exciting new categories - Robotics and Social & Behavioral Sciences - reflecting the evolving landscape of scientific exploration. Adding to the excitement, the Anguilla Robotics Association conducted live demonstrations of their robotic kits, further enriching the regional collaboration in STEAM education.

For the first time, participating students also benefited from mentorship and academic support through a new partnership between the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) and SMSFF. This collaboration provided students with additional guidance and resources, helping to further elevate their learning experience.

The event welcomed over 500 enthusiastic primary school students alongside their dedicated teachers, who were captivated by the ingenuity and creativity on display. Hundreds of other visitors including key educational stakeholders, valued sponsors, prominent industry leaders, Ministers, and Members of Parliament also attended, demonstrating the widespread support for STEAM education on Sint Maarten.

This year's Science Week marked a significant expansion beyond the flagship Science Fair and poster competition. For the first time, the program included a range of engaging events designed to deepen public involvement in STEAM. The week kicked off with an Opening Ceremony featuring a keynote address by H.E. Dr. Ricardo Neil, Goodwill Ambassador of Science and Technology and Founder & Chair of the OECS Robotics Association, and an interactive panel discussion on AI in Education. His involvement underscored the importance of regional collaboration and the potential for STEAM advancement across the Caribbean.

Students also took part in enriching STEAM-focused field trips, while the introduction of the new Science Fair categories, offered fresh opportunities for exploration and creativity These additions offered multiple avenues for students and the wider community to engage with STEAM throughout the week.

Furthermore, attendees of the public sessions had the opportunity to participate in the inaugural Viewer's Choice Award, allowing them to vote for their favorite project during the public session. Limited to one vote per device, a total of 957 votes were cast during the 3 hours provided for public viewing, highlighting strong community interest and support.

The culmination of the students' hard work will be celebrated at the upcoming Awards ceremony on Saturday, April 12th at the Belair Community Center. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, winners will be recognized with medals, trophies, and high-tech gadgets provided to support their continued explorations of STEAM. Stay tuned for the announcement of the Science Fair winners including the Viewer’s Choice Award on April 12th!

Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, emphasized this growth, stating, "As a foundation, we recognize our vital role in fostering a culture of innovation and inquiry on St. Maarten, and the overwhelming participation this week underscores the growing enthusiasm for science and technology among our youth. The Foundation remains committed to supporting STEAM education all while strengthening our local and regional partnerships to achieve our mission”..

SMSFF extends its sincere gratitude to all the students, teachers, AUC mentors, judges, local and regional partners, field trip hosts, media partners, sponsors, volunteers, and the wider community for their enthusiastic participation and support in making Science Week 2025 a resounding success.