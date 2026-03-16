Science Week 2026 Inspires Innovation as St. Maarten Robotics Team Heads to Regional Challenge | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Science Week 2026 brought together students, educators, professionals, and community stakeholders in a celebration of curiosity, innovation, and discovery.

The week of activities highlighted the growing interest in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) across the island while also setting the stage for St. Maarten’s participation in the upcoming Super Regional Robotics Challenge in St. Kitts.

The week officially launched with an inspiring opening ceremony that highlighted the power of curiosity, problem-solving, and innovation among the island’s youth.

The ceremony featured addresses from Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation; the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina; and the Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport (ECYS), Ms. Melissa Gumbs.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Carter emphasized the critical role that science and innovation play in the development and resilience of small island communities like St. Maarten. Referencing this year’s theme, “Innovate for Wellbeing,” she encouraged attendees to move beyond creative ideas and focus on solutions that improve the well-being of the communities they serve.

Minister of ECYS, Ms. Melissa Gumbs, highlighted the role of science in building a society of problem solvers. “The moment a child asks ‘why,’ that is the moment science begins,” the Minister stated, adding that children are born scientists and that education must nurture this natural curiosity.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina described Science Week not as a celebration of completed projects, but as a celebration of possibilities. He emphasized that Science Week represents the potential of young minds to shape solutions for the future of St. Maarten and beyond.

Following the opening ceremony, a Horizon Chat titled “Moving Ideas into Solutions” set the tone for the week, encouraging participants to think about how scientific ideas can be transformed into practical, real-world impact.

On Tuesday, Science Week continued with strong student participation as 61 students from six schools took part in seven educational field trips to STEAM-related businesses across the island, bringing science out of the textbook and into real-life environments. These hands-on experiences allowed students to engage with science in a practical and meaningful way.

The week also included the flagship event, the St. Maarten National Science Fair, with the official presentation and judging of student science projects. Participating schools included Learning Unlimited, MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education, St. Maarten Academy, St. Maarten Academy VBC, and the Caribbean International Academy. The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation extends its sincere appreciation to the judges for their time, expertise, and dedication.

The public viewing that followed welcomed local, regional, and international visitors, including delegations from St. Eustatius, Anguilla, St. Martin, and the United States, highlighting the growing regional interest in the work of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation and its efforts to promote science, innovation, and collaboration.

The Science Week Award Ceremony will take place on March 21, 2026, at the Convention Center of Simpson Bay Resort. Members of the public, educators, students, professionals, and partners are encouraged to register via the email invitation or contact +1 (721) 588-9650 for more information.

Robotics and Regional Representation

A major outcome of Science Week’s continued growth is St. Maarten’s participation in the inaugural OECSRA (now ECRIA) Super Regional Robotics Challenge, to be held in St. Kitts from March 16–20, 2026.

In preparation for this event, secondary schools across the island were invited to nominate students interested in robotics and innovation. Responses were received from five schools, and selected students met biweekly to train in robotics and coding.

After a structured three-tier selection process consisting of peer nominations, coach nominations, and an online assessment, two students were selected to represent St. Maarten:

Jacob Boxshall — Learning Unlimited

Akash Pillai — St. Maarten Academy





Two additional students were named as alternates:

Edom Richardson — St. Maarten Academy

Dominic Peters — St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus





The delegation, facilitated by the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, will include the two students and coaches Mr. Julian Mason and Mr. Conlan King, whose guidance has been instrumental in preparing the team.

As this is an inaugural event, the President of the Foundation, Dr. Rolinda Carter, will also travel with the delegation to establish the Foundation’s presence and strengthen regional collaboration.

The students’ participation in this challenge was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten.

Science Week 2026 continues to demonstrate the Foundation’s mission to inspire curiosity, strengthen STEAM education, and empower the next generation of innovators, representing St. Maarten locally and regionally.

For more information, please visit the SMSFF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SXMSCIENCEFAIR/