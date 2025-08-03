Scooter Accident on Airport Road Early Sunday morning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Early Sunday morning on August 3rd, 2025, just around 1:00 AM, a serious scooter accident took place near the Princess Juliana International Airport. Several police paroles, traffic department and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location

According to preliminary investigation indicated that the rider, who was coming from the Causeway Bridge heading toward Maho lost control near the airport entrance, hit a raised curb, and fell off the scooter.

He suffered a head injury and is currently at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Due to the seriousness of his condition, he will be airlifted abroad for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. The Police urge all scooter and motorcycle riders to be cautious and the needed safety gear.