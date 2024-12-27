Scooter Rider Dies due to Injuries Sustained in Accident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Traffic Department is investigating a serious traffic accident that took place on Friday, December 27, 2024, at around 11:15 AM in Belvedere. Based on the latest information, the scooter rider has succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident.

The Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls on Friday morning about a serious accident involving a scooter rider by the entrance of Belvedere leading in the direction of French Quarter.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a car was making a left turn into Belvedere while the scooter rider was coming from the opposite direction and slammed into the side of the vehicle. The victim at that time who was in critical condition was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical care, however the rider succumed to his injuries.