SDA Elementary School Completes Recyclables Cafeteria Exchange Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Elementary School in St. Maarten marked a significant achievement as it completed the Recyclables Cafeteria Exchange Program on October 23, 2024. The initiative, part of the Green Dream Projects Foundation's efforts to promote sustainable waste management, saw students collect a total of 8,319 mixed recyclables, including plastic bottles and aluminum cans, weighing approximately 152 pounds over the course of the month-long program.

Designed to instill environmental consciousness among the youth, the program encouraged students to trade recyclable items for cafeteria vouchers, with each item valued at 1 cent. This innovative approach not only incentivized participation but also helped foster a sense of community and responsibility among the students. The initiative, spearheaded by Claude Javois, President of the Green Dream Projects Foundation, aimed to ensure maximum engagement and awareness regarding the importance of waste segregation and recycling.

Throughout the program, students showed remarkable dedication and enthusiasm, with parents and the wider community playing a crucial role in supporting their efforts. Families rallied together, submitting recyclables to the SDA school, creating a collaborative environment that amplified the impact of the initiative. One standout participant collected an impressive 689 items, while other top contributors gathered 464, 434, 319, and 213 recyclables, respectively. The class of Grade 4A emerged as the top collector, contributing a remarkable 1,353 items to the overall total. This strong showing highlights the students' commitment to making a positive impact on their environment.

The program also provided a platform for recognition and celebration of the students' hard work. Awards will be presented to the top five recyclers, the class with the highest collection, and key staff members who contributed to the program's success. Additionally, the Principal Leadership Award and Teacher Coordinator Achievement Award will acknowledge the dedication and leadership shown by the school’s administration and faculty in promoting sustainability initiatives within the school.

Once collected, the recyclables will be transported to the Verde SXM Idex SAS Eco-Site in Cul de Sac, where they will undergo sorting before being shipped to offshore recycling facilities for processing. The materials will be repurposed into new products, significantly contributing to a circular economy and reducing the environmental footprint of the island.

Mr. Javois expressed pride in the school’s accomplishments, stating, "The enthusiasm displayed by the students and the involvement of parents and the community have made this program a true success. It’s inspiring to see young people leading the way in sustainable practices, and it gives hope for a greener future on our island." He emphasized the importance of community involvement and how initiatives like this can spark broader changes in environmental attitudes.

Special thanks go to UNESCO for their sponsorship of the program, with Marcellia Henry, Secretary General, UNESCO St. Maarten, playing a crucial role in supporting the initiative. The Green Dream Projects Foundation also extended its gratitude to all donors and volunteers who contributed to making the program a success, underlining the collaborative spirit that fuels such impactful efforts.

Looking ahead, the completion of the program at SDA Elementary School represents a significant step in the Green Dream Projects Foundation's broader mission to educate the youth of St. Maarten about sustainable waste management. The foundation is planning to expand the program to other schools within its network, including the MAC BFM campus, which has already begun participating in the Recyclables Exchange Cafeteria Voucher Programme. By scaling these initiatives, the foundation aims to engage even more students and create a lasting culture of sustainability on the island.

As the Green Dream Projects Foundation continues its efforts to instill sustainable values in the younger generation, the SDA Elementary School’s achievement serves as a model for other schools and the community at large. This program exemplifies the power of collective action in tackling environmental challenges, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future for St. Maarten.