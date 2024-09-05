SDA School Honored for Top Recycling Achievements on St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - It was a day of celebration and recognition at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church School as Claude Javois, Founder and President of the Green Dream Projects Foundation, honored the school for its outstanding achievements in sustainability and waste management.

The SDA School has emerged as the top institution in St. Maarten for the 2023/24 academic year, earning the prestigious Green Dream Projects Recycling Collection Award.

The SDA School collected an impressive 243 pounds of recyclables, outperforming other participating institutions on the island. This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to environmental stewardship, a value deeply rooted in both the school's academic and spiritual teachings.

For Claude Javois, standing in the auditorium of the SDA Church School brought back fond memories. The very space that is now used for educational activities was once an open field where Javois, as a young teenager, practiced marching with the SDA Pathfinders.

The unique atmosphere of worship and dedication that defines the SDA community blended seamlessly into the award ceremony, emphasizing both the achievement and the values that underpinned it.

"You can't have a great school without a great leader," Javois remarked during the ceremony. He praised Ms. Vera Illidge, the School Manager, for her exceptional leadership, which has driven the school to this achievement. He also recognized the dedication of Ms. Racquel Graham, a teacher who took time from her busy classroom schedule to support the school's recycling initiatives.

The Green Dream Projects Foundation, in collaboration with its network of schools, businesses, foundations, healthcare providers, and communities, extends its heartfelt congratulations to the SDA administration, school board, teachers, and students.

Their commitment to environmental sustainability has set a high standard for schools across St. Maarten and serves as an inspiration for the next generation of eco-conscious leaders.

"We look forward to seeing the continued efforts of the SDA School and other institutions as we work together to create a greener, cleaner St. Maarten," said Javois.