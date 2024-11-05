SEA Expresses Concerns Over the plan Implementation of the Sustainable Affordable Access to Healthcare Act | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Soualiga Employers Association (SEA) as an advocate for the welfare of our employers and the overall well-being of St. Maarten, are voicing significant concerns regarding the proposed implementation of the Sustainable Affordable Access to Healthcare Act (SAAAHA) or the former National Health Insurance (NHI) under the management of the Social and Health Insurances institution (SZV). While we recognize the importance of accessible healthcare for all residents, we are deeply troubled by the current financial state of SZV and the implications this SAAAHA initiative may have on the nation’s economy and citizens’ well-being.

In early 2023, the SEA had put forward its concerns on this particular reform and stated that a financial audit should be conducted on SZV, the proposed designator to administer the SAAAHA. This the SEA felt was necessary thereby determining SZV’s state of readiness to undertake such a large portfolio within the health sector of the country. Now today, a year and a half later we are informed through the Council of Ministers, that the entity SZV is currently experiencing severe financial instability. Over the past years, SZV has been operating with substantial deficits, which are expected to persist and potentially increase in the coming years. A financially unstable institution would face considerable challenges in delivering the broad range of services required under a national health system, potentially resulting in service delivery disruptions, reduced healthcare quality, or increased costs for the citizens it aims to protect.

Further, more than half of St. Maarten’s working population’s income averages between the minimum wage threshold and ANG 3,000.00, therefore, making additional healthcare contributions a significant financial strain. The SAAAHA’s successful implementation would depends on a balanced, fair system where contributions are realistically aligned with the income levels of the workforce. We seek clarification on how the government intends to ensure that individuals at or near minimum wage levels are not unduly burdened by this initiative and that the basic needs of dependents of the insured are adequately considered. With dependents included, the impact on working families will be even greater, and without a clear strategy, the additional financial burden could harm the very families the SAAAHA aims to support.

We also question whether recent and comprehensive studies have been conducted to assess the demographics and economic conditions of St. Maarten’s working population. Understanding the number of dependents within each income category is essential to accurately gauge the financial requirements and capacity for contributions. In addition, data on the compliance rate of the working population with SZV is necessary to evaluate the likelihood of sustained support for the SAAAHA under current economic constraints.

Finally, we must ask if SZV is sufficiently equipped to handle the complex transition to the proposed SAAAHA system, both financially and operationally. To effectively implement SAAAHA reform, SZV would need significant investments in infrastructure, administration, and regulatory frameworks. Without this foundation, there is a genuine risk of service delays, inadequate coverage, and escalating costs that could lead to negative economic consequences for businesses and households alike.

We strongly urge the government to conduct a thorough, transparent review of SZV’s financial position, reassess the impact of the proposed reform on vulnerable working families, and present a detailed implementation plan that addresses these concerns before moving forward. We remain committed to a collaborative approach to ensure that the SAAAHA, if implemented, can truly serve the people of St. Maarten with financial sustainability, equity, and efficiency.