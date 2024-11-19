SEA Strongly Recommends the Govt to seek other Alternative or Integrate the SAAAHA or NHI into the Netherlands’ Health Insurance System | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Soualiga Employers Association (SEA) has voiced significant concerns regarding the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) system following a consultation held last week at the University of St. Martin.

The consultation highlighted pressing issues surrounding the intent and feasibility of the NHI, raising questions about its ability to achieve long-term sustainability and improved health care for the people of St. Maarten.

From discussions during the consultation, it became evident that the primary objective of the NHI proposal is to address the financial deficit of the health fund administered by the Social & Health Insurances (SZV), rather than focusing on delivering better healthcare for citizens.

SEA remains deeply troubled by the proposed strategies and mechanisms under the new law, which appear insufficient to meet the island's healthcare and financial challenges.

Key concerns areas of the SEA include:

Insufficient Contributions to Sustain the System:

With approximately 90% of the working population already insured under SZV, SEA questions the viability of relying on the remaining 10% to stabilize the fund. Furthermore, the proposed option for certain individuals to opt out of the NHI system could exacerbate the funding gap rather than alleviate it. Government’s Non-Compliance in Contributions:

A critical factor contributing to SZV’s financial deficit is the Government of St. Maarten's ongoing failure to meet its obligations to pay into the fund on behalf of civil servants. Notably, the current Government Administration Building is owned by SZV as part of a settlement for outstanding payments, a stark reminder of the government’s arrears. SEA is concerned that the NHI law provides no guarantees that this pattern will change, further jeopardizing the health fund’s stability. Economic Burden on Businesses and Households:

The hasty implementation of the NHI without addressing broader economic reforms will likely place undue strain on businesses and households. St. Maarten’s fragile economic environment, coupled with the absence of measures to invigorate growth and alleviate financial pressures, could have adverse effects on both employers and employees. Challenges of a Shared Border and Undocumented Residents:

St. Maarten’s open border with the French side and its humanitarian approach to healthcare create additional strain on the system, as undocumented individuals not contributing to the fund still receive coverage. Without a sustainable solution to this issue, the NHI will continue to face financial challenges.

SEA urges the government to reconsider its approach and explore alternative solutions to ensure the sustainability of the healthcare system. One such recommendation is to integrate St. Maarten into the Netherlands' Health Insurance system, similar to the BES islands, thereby leveraging the larger pool of resources to stabilize the local system.

SEA remains committed to engaging in dialogue and working collaboratively to identify viable solutions that prioritize the health and well-being of all residents while ensuring economic sustainability.