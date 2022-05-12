Seatrade Cruise Global Conferences Gives Strong Indications of a Sustainable Global Cruise Recovery | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 wrapped up recently in Miami, Florida where 9,350 cruise line executives, political decision-makers, thought leaders, suppliers, and destinations from 110 countries came together at the Miami Beach Convention Center for four days of networking at the biggest global cruise industry gathering since 2019, according to the organizers.

Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs took part in a panel discussion, “Adapt and Thrive Through Public-Private Innovation,” along with several other panelists that included cruise line executive Rick Sasso from MSC Cruises.

Gumbs also held several strategic stakeholder meetings with representatives of various cruise corporations and the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

“A new dynamic has been established between the cruise industry and destinations as we continue to transition out of the pandemic setting the stage for future success. We are all looking forward to a sustainable transition and things are looking positive for our 2022-2023 high cruise season,” PSG CEO Gumbs said.

Gumbs added that there’s a lot of changes within the industry leaders’ grid and congratulates Michele Paige on being appointed the CEO of FCCA and Adam Ceserano the new President. “Our relationship with FCCA is at an all-time high and we look forward to collaborating on further initiatives in the interest of the Port St. Maarten Group.” – PSG CEO Alexander Gumbs.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the cruise industry expects to exceed its pre-COVID passenger levels by next year; by July 90 per cent of the industry’s cruise capacity will have returned to service, representing 270 ships and 550,000 lower berths.

The four-day conference explored the latest trends with industry influencers and high-level cruise executives. The three-day exhibition is the largest gathering of the cruise industry hosting over 700 exhibiting companies from all sectors including Design & Ship Interiors: Entertainment, Environmental & Health, Hotel Operations and Concessions, Information Technology, Ports & Destinations, Safety & Security, Ship Equipment & Shipbuilding.

The discussions at one of the leading cruise conferences focused on the cruise industry and destinations banding together to survive the COVID-19 pandemic along with the ‘State of the Global Cruise Industry.’

Confidence in the cruise industry is being restored with countries and Governments at higher rates than 2019 levels. Based on recent statistical data and outlook, 69 per cent of persons that never cruised have started cruising, while 87 per cent of millennials are willing to go on a cruise. Global cruising levels are expected to return to 2019 levels in 2023.

There were a number of workshops and sessions focused on how the cruise industry is adapting to climate change where sustainability is the buzz word with major progress being made in lowering its environmental carbon footprint in transitioning to a carbon-free future.

Seatrade Cruise Global is considered the leading annual business too business (B2B) event for the global cruise industry. Seatrade Cruise Global is part of the Seatrade Portfolio, an integral portfolio within Informa Markets, providing a range of global exhibitions, conference, events, awards, news websites and publications that cover every aspect of the cruise and maritime industries. Seatrade is owned by Informa PLC, the largest B2B event’s organizer in the world.