Second Named Storm Barry Dissipates. Third Storm in the Making? | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is well on its way. So far, two tropical storm (TS) systems have formed namely Andrea and Barry. Barry formed over the past weekend in the Bay of Campeche, Gulf of Mexico and also dissipated within 24 hours.

According to Crown Weather, TS Barry made landfall on Sunday just south of Tampico, Mexico.

All eyes are now on the Carolinas (South/North Carolina, U.S.) offshore where a weather system is brewing.

Crown Weather: “We are going to be closely watching the area from the northeastern Gulf to near the Southeast coast of the United States for possible tropical development late this week through this weekend.

“The combination of an upper level weather disturbance and a stationary front stalled over the southeastern United States is likely to lead to persistent shower and thunderstorm activity to occur across the Florida Panhandle and the central and northern Florida Peninsula throughout the next few days.

“This front is then expected to linger from the very warm waters of the northeastern Gulf to near the Gulf Stream near the southeastern coast of the United States where a low pressure system looks to form by about Thursday or Friday. There is then the potential for this low pressure system to become a tropical system as it meanders around throughout the long holiday weekend.

“The question then becomes where will this potential tropical system form. Will it develop over the northeastern Gulf just west of Florida; will it form right over interior parts of the Florida Peninsula or southern Georgia; or will it form over the waters just offshore of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia and the Carolinas. All are equally possible as scenarios and the model guidance are of little help in figuring out which scenario might be more likely.”