Second round of NPOwer workshops starts with a full house | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Over 40 representatives of local non-profit organizations (NPOs) participated in the first two of eight workshops planned for the second round of NPOwer’s capacity-building workshop series. The second round of the Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer workshop started last Thursday with training on maximizing the impact of fundraising and will continue until the end of November.

After a successful first round earlier this year, with NPOwer surpassing targets set for the year, "We are set to execute some 69 hours of training for 2023, surpassing our target of 40 hours for 2023. This extended aspect of our workshop series was decided based on high demand from local NPOs for more training," said NPOwer’s Director, Jose Sommers.

The feedback was clear: the workshops help NPOs strengthen their capacity and become better at supporting the local community. Helping local organizations to be stronger, in return, helps the island.

The first two workshops held over the weekend were delivered by Laurel Allen, Director of Digital Engagement at the California Academy of Sciences, and Dr. Mauna Dasari, who is currently the Government Grants Officer at the California Academy of Sciences.

Dasari and Allen presented workshops titled 'Introduction to NPO/NGO Fundraising' and 'More than Words: Tips and Best Practices for Highly Effective Social Media,' respectively. Both workshops received a 100 percent attendance rate.

The next workshop is set for Monday, October 23, titled 'Savvy Tech: Windows 10 and Email Essentials Unleashed.' The workshop presenter will be Kenver Regis, the IT instructor at the St. Maarten Academy. In this workshop, participants will learn about the Microsoft Windows Desktop and managing their work environment. Participants will also learn to write emails via different email platforms, including Yahoo, Google, etc. Participants will learn to construct different types of emails for different situations.

This capacity-building project is financed by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. Local foundations are urged to monitor their organization's registered email accounts and NPOwer’s social media platforms to find more information and register.

NPOwer, noted for the slogan "where NPOs connect," is located at Illidge Road #60, Unit 1, in the shared offices of R4CR and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben. For more information, contact the NPOwer team at npowersxm@gmail.com or +1 721 581 5050 or visit their website at www.npowersxm.com