SEDC St. Maarten Invites the General Public to Open House Event on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center (SEDC) Foundation, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT), is extending an invitation to entrepreneurs, business owners, and the general public to the official Open House of the island’s premier Business Center for Entrepreneurship Development on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 9 AM to 2 PM.

This event offers an opportunity to explore the center’s business services to support entrepreneurs in St. Maarten at every stage of their journey.

At SEDC Sint Maarten, businesses have access to tools and professional services, like technical services, business advisory services, marketing services, financial assistance, and research and Project Management.

According to the Board of the SEDC St. Maarten the Open House will offer a chance for the public to tour the facility, meet with experts, and learn more about how SEDC can help them to develop and grow their businesses. The board is also excited that they have already received congratulatory remarks from their strategic partners of the International Trade Institute (ITI) and Caribbean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Livelihoods (COESL).

“We are delighted to send best wishes to the St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Center on the occasion of the opening of its office. All countries want to develop their businesses because of the great economic and social benefits they generate. Growing a business, however, is full of challenges and firms need a reliable intermediary supported by government and helpful allies. The International Trade Institute’s purpose is to educate business leaders to overcome their challenges. We are delighted to have been chosen as SEDC’s strategic partner,” disclosed Michael Boyd, Managing Director of the International Trade Institute (ITI).

Visitors will also have the opportunity to ask questions and get personalized advice on the services that best fit their entrepreneurial needs.

Furthermore, private guests have already received invitations to partake in a soft opening which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the business center, prior to the public event Friday upcoming.