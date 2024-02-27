Seiko Welcomed as a Sponsor of the 2024 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The excitement surrounding the upcoming 2024 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta just got taken up another level with the announcement of Seiko as the event's latest sponsor to join the “Regatta Family.” This collaboration brings together two iconic names in the world of precision, performance, and adventure.

As part of this partnership, Seiko will proudly present a specially crafted Seiko Prospex Watch to the overall winner of the Regatta. Introduced in 1965, the Seiko diver’s watch has earned the trust of divers and adventurers worldwide. With over 50 years of relentless innovation and refinement, the Seiko diver’s watch stands as a testament to enduring quality and excellence. It has become a global standard and a time-tested classic among wristwatches, embodying the spirit of exploration and adventure that resonates with the essence of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

"We are thrilled to welcome Seiko as the official sponsor of the 2024 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta," said Michele Korteweg, Regatta Director of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. "Seiko's commitment to precision, quality, and adventure aligns perfectly with the values of our event. We are excited about the energy and enthusiasm they will bring to the regatta."

As part of the sponsorship, Joe's Jewelry International, located in St. Maarten, will serve as the official retail location for Seiko. Established in 1980, Joe's Jewelry International boasts a rich history as one of the first family-owned jewelers in St. Maarten. Renowned for its personalized shopping experience and loyal clientele, Joe's Jewelry offers an exquisite array of designer pieces, fine jewelry, Swiss timepieces, certified loose and lab-grown diamonds, and exotic precious gems—all at duty-free prices.

"We are honored to partner with Seiko and serve as the official retail location for their esteemed timepieces," said Adesh Baharani, Chief Operating Officer of Joe's Jewelry International. "Seiko's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation perfectly complements our own dedication to providing exceptional products and service to our customers. We look forward to showcasing Seiko's legendary watches to visitors and participants of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta."

The 2024 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta promises to be an unforgettable experience, filled with thrilling races, vibrant festivities, and now, the prestigious Seiko Prospex Watch waiting to be claimed by the Overall Winner of the Regatta. There are a few top teams to “watch,” including the return of last year’s Overall Winners – GFA Caraïbes La Morrigane from Martinique – who are expecting to be leading contenders for the grand prize. Additionally, this year’s event welcomes one of the world’s fastest Maxi yachts, the 100-ft maxi Leopard 3, who is fresh off winning the Caribbean 600 Race last week, and is a top competitor to watch beautifully race by.

With the Surprise 25 La Morrigane to a Farr 100 Leopard 3 both as expected frontrunners for the overall prize, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is proven to be an event for everyone. On the shoreside, venues around the island such as top hotel destinations in Philipsburg Holland House and Seaview, will offer “Regatta Ready” views, vibes, and specials for those spectating from shore. So be sure to set your Seiko watches for 09:45 AM sharp this Thursday through Sunday to catch racing starting out of Simpson Bay for the 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta!