Senior Carnival Queen Contestant #3 Breyenne Brown Meets Minister of Finance Gumbs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On March 5th, Senior Carnival Queen Contestant #3 and Financial Literacy Advocate Breyenne Brown paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs as part of her community engagement and her pageant platform focused on financial literacy.

The meeting with the Hon.Minister Ms. Gumbs provided an opportunity to discuss the importance of equipping individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to make sound financial decisions, build financial stability, and create a more financially aware society.

Breyenne shared that her passion for financial literacy was further strengthened after attending the Financial Literacy Month workshops hosted by the Ministry of Finance in November 2025. Having participated in all of the sessions, she found the discussions on budgeting, understanding pay slips, taxation, and financial planning both informative and inspiring.

“Attending the Financial Literacy Month workshops last November was truly inspiring,” Breyenne Brown said. “Each session helped me better understand the importance of financial knowledge, and it confirmed for me that financial literacy is something I want to advocate during and after my pageant journey.”

Breyenne noted that the workshops not only increased her understanding of financial management but also motivated her to use her platform to encourage young people and members of the community to become more financially informed and responsible.

Ms. Brown, who also serves as a Personal Loan Officer at Republic Bank St. Maarten, used the opportunity to thank the Minister for her continued efforts in raising awareness about financial literacy and for her commitment to educating the public on responsible financial practices.

During the visit, Ms. Brown presented Minister Ms. Gumbs with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of appreciation and conducted a brief interview discussing the importance of financial education for young people and the need for open conversations about money management.

Minister Ms. Gumbs commended Ms. Brown for taking a bold and meaningful approach with her pageant platform. “This was truly a full-circle moment for me,” Minister of Finance Ms. Gumbs shared. “Having known Breyenne’s family over the years, it is inspiring to see her step forward and use her pageantry platform to highlight financial literacy. It is a bold and important step, and she is the first contestant I have seen focus on this topic.”

The Minister also expressed her support for Brown’s initiative and extended an invitation for her to join future visits to schools as she continues promoting financial literacy and responsible money management among students across Sint Maarten.

Also present during the meeting was Chief of Staff Ms. Nicole Marlin, who commended Ms. Brown for her initiative, curiosity, and willingness to engage in meaningful conversations that positively impact young people in the community.

Ms. Marlin encouraged Ms. Brown to continue using her platform to inspire and educate her peers. Ms. Brown believes that financial literacy should begin with simple conversations and practical knowledge that empower young people.

Reflecting on the importance of her platform, she shared, “When young people understand how money works, they gain the power to shape their own future.” In recognition of International Women’s Day, Senior Queen Contestant # 3 Breyenne Brown and her team presented goodie bags as a token of appreciation to the Cabinet ladies of the Ministry of Finance, acknowledging their work and contributions to the Ministry.

Continuing her commitment to community engagement, Breyenne Brown will host a financial literacy workshop titled “Budget 101” on Saturday March 14 in collaboration with Republic Bank St. Maarten and Mrs. Shineca Ravenberg- Carty of the BudgetBae. Mrs. Shineca Ravenberg-Carty will provide practical guidance on budgeting, saving, and responsible money management.

The session will be held for Breyenne Brown’s fellow teen’s, senior’s contestants and 2025 Queen Ms. Keisy Quant and 1 st runners & 2nd runners up Ms. Judith Lalanne and Jessy Gumbs along with members of the SCDF pageant team creating an opportunity for the participants to learn practical financial skills that can support their future goals.

Through her platform, Breyenne Brown hopes to encourage open and supportive conversations about money management while empowering young people with the knowledge needed to make confident financial decisions for their future.

Ms. Brown also expressed sincere gratitude to her aunt Ms. Nzinga Lake, who was instrumental in organizing the meet and greet and supporting the opportunity for dialogue with the Hon. Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs.

Hon Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs (C) and Chief of Staff Nicole Marlin having a motivational conversation with Breyenne Brown.