SENIOR CITIZENS UTILITY RELIEF PROGRAM 2020 STARTS ON MONDAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE stated in a press release that the commencing of its Senior Citizens temporarily relief 62+ program registration will start on January 13, 2020.

This program is geared towards certain eligible Senior Citizens and its aim is to reduce the electricity costs for those individuals that qualify for this program.

Senior Citizens eligible for this program must apply and meet certain criteria in order to qualify, NV GEBE noted that even the seniors who were previously apart of the program must reapply and meet the criteria.

The relief granted will be in the form of a monthly fixed amount to be deducted from the electricity invoice. Applications will be available as of Monday, January 13, 2020, and the program will run for a year after which reapplication and/ or re-assessment will be necessary.

Applicants must be 62 years or older, legally residing on the Dutch side of the island and, must be a GEBE client with contract in his or her name.

The registration form for the senior citizen relief program can be picked up at the receptionist desk in Philipsburg at the Main office or at the Simpson Bay Branch office.

After the form has been completed together with the necessary original documents, said documentation can be submitted at the Customer Care located at the Main office building in Philipsburg.

Please bear in mind in order to qualify for the relief program, all documents must be submitted and the client must be in good standing with N.V GEBE. Management of N.V GEBE reserves the right to accept or decline any relief request at their discretion.

This Senior Relief program will be transparent and everyone will be treated in a fair manner, once they are able to prove compliance with the mentioned criteria’s.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29177:senior-citizens-utility-relief-program-2020-starts-on-monday&Itemid=450