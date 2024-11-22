SER Chairman meets with CFT. Discuss budget, climate change and more | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Monday, November 18, 2024, the Secretary General of the Boards of Financial Supervision (Cft), Mr. Han van Midden met with the Chairman of the Social Economic Council (SER), Mr. Harlec Doran.

The meeting between the two institutions comes after a 16-month hiatus of the advisory body. During the meeting various subjects were discussed. The Chairman updated Mr. van Midden on the various advice requests the SER is currently handling and the effect of the hiatus has on the legislative process of Sint Maarten.

Mr. van Midden discussed the necessity of maintaining a balanced budget for the country, and issues related to climate change and sustainability. In closing both institutions expressed their willingness to continue similar meetings in the near future.