SER elects Harlec Doran as Chairman, Judensy Coffie elected as Vice-Chairman | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOR VIEW) – After a 16-month hiatus the Social Economic Council (SER) was reinstated on Monday, August 5th, 2024. On Thursday, September 5th, 2024, Mr. Harlec Doran representing the independent members on the Board, was elected as Chairman of the SER by his fellow board members.

The SER is an independent advisory organization of Sint Maarten. The Board consists of three representatives from employers’ organizations, three representatives from employees’ organizations, and three independent experts. Each member has a substitute.

Harlec Doran takes over the position from former Chairman ir. Damian Richardson, who bid farewell to the SER on April 30th, 2023, when the three-year tenure of the former SER Board came to an end. A new nine-member Board was installed by national decree and was published in the National Gazette of August 30th, 2024.

Born on the island of Sint Maarten, Harlec Doran holds a degree in human resources management. Returning for a second term, Mr. Doran previously served on several boards, including the Vidanova Pension fund.

As Chairman, his first order of business is to meet with all stakeholders of the SER, and to strengthen valued relationships and collaboration. Mr. Doran is currently the Human Resource manager at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

On the same day, Mr. Judensy Coffie was elected as Vice-Chairman of the SER by his fellow board members. Mr. Coffie holds a degree in business economics.

Returning for a second term, Mr. Coffie now serves as a member representing the independent experts on the Board. Next to his membership of the SER, Mr. Coffie is an active member in our community, and is part of the Destined for Greatness Foundation.

The non-profit organization focuses on youth development, community engagement, and skill development in the areas of youth sports. The term of the Chair and Vice-Chair will come to a conclusion on April 30, 2026, at which time the tenure of the entire SER Board comes to an end.