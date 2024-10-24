SER meets with ILO’s Work Team and Office for the Caribbean. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Wednesday, October 23rd, a delegation of the International Labour Organization (ILO) led by the director of the Office of the Caribbean, Mr. Joni Musabayana, made a courtesy visit to the Social Economic Council (SER), marking a significant moment for the country’s tripartite body.

Mr. Musabayana was received by Mr. Gerard Richardson, Secretary General of SER. The courtesy visit to the advisory body coincided with a workshop on ILO Conventions No. 87 and No. 144 organized by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, which was held at the University of St Martin (USM) from October 21-22, 2024. The meeting between the SER and ILO representatives was also meant to strengthen the relationship and exchange best practices on social dialogue.

For the SER, Mr. Musabayana’s visit comes after a period of delays in board appointments and lengthy disputes with employer organizations. The SER is a key tripartite institution in the legislative process of Sint Maarten. The SER issues advice on socio-economic matters to the government and parliament of the country. Mr. Musabayana expressed his appreciation for the SER’s willingness to meet and have a solution-orientated dialogue with regard to the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS), and the conclusion of the workshop on ILO Conventions No. 87 on Freedom of Association and No. 144 on Tripartite consultation.

The SER and the ILO representatives agreed to remain in contact, and to work together to foster effective and transparent social dialogue in Sint Maarten.

In the picture from left to right: ILO representatives, SER policy worker, Ursela Salomon, SER office manager. Shamika de Weever, SER Secretary-General, Gerard Richardson, Director of the office of the Caribbean, Mr. Joni Musabayana, Social Dialogue and Labor administration specialist, Nancy Varela, SER Senior policy advisor, Ms. Sharon Arnell, ILO representatives, SER legal advisor, Cheryll Bute.