SER of Sint Maarten Presents 2023 Annual Report to Prime Minister Mercelina | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Monday, October 7, 2024, the Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten officially handed over its 2023 Annual Report to the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, during a meeting at the Government Administration Building. SER Chairman Harlec Doran and SER Secretary General Gerard Richardson were present at the event, highlighting the importance of SER’s advisory role in guiding the nation's policy development.



As the advisory body responsible for providing both solicited and unsolicited recommendations on vital social and economic issues, SER’s 2023 Annual Report offers key insights into the nation’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.



Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina commended SER’s dedication to shaping policy that directly impacts the future of Sint Maarten, stressing the importance of their independent and balanced advice.



"The Social Economic Council is a cornerstone of Sint Maarten's governance, delivering expert guidance that is critical to driving our national agenda forward," stated Prime Minister Mercelina. "This 2023 Annual Report not only highlights their tireless commitment to addressing our social and economic challenges but also offers a roadmap for achieving a sustainable and inclusive future for all Sint Maarteners."



Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina reinforced his government’s commitment to working closely with the SER to bring these recommendations to life.



"SER’s advice is indispensable in helping us craft policies that are not only practical but rooted in the realities of our people. This collaboration will continue to shape our path forward, building a stronger, more resilient Sint Maarten," the Prime Minister affirmed.



The 2023 SER Annual Report is available for public viewing and will serve as a crucial document for guiding policy discussions and decisions in the coming year.



“The 2023 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SER website www.sersxm.org”