SER submits advice on the short-term labor contracts | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Friday, December 19, 2025, on behalf of the Chairman of the Social Economic Council (SER), Mr. Harlec Doran, Policy Advisor, Jamie Mourillon, accompanied by the Secretary-General, Gerard Richardson, submitted the Council’s advice on the draft national ordinance on the amendments to Book 7, title 10 of the Civil Code to the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. R. Brug.

The advice was prepared following an initial request received on April 12th, 2023, the SER received a solicited advice request from the former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.

After months of deliberations the stakeholders arrived at a consensus on Thursday, December 18th, 2025. The submitted legislation focuses on the misuse of short-term labor contracts on Sint Maarten which is characterized by the repeated and prolonged use of fixed-term employment agreements.

The SER observed that in practice, workers are often employed on successive short-term contracts for work that is structural and ongoing in nature, rather than temporary or project based.

The SER has submitted its recommendations to the Government and trusts that the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, R. Brug will give due consideration to the SER’s advice.

The SER is confident that, through timely and decisive action, these matters will be addressed in a manner that strengthens the labor market and improves working conditions in Sint Maarten.