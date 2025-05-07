Sergio Blomont Appointed as SVOBE’s New Education Director | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Foundation for Secondary Education (SVOBE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sergio D. Blomont as Education Director, effective May 1st, 2025. In this key leadership role, Mr. Blomont will oversee the overall educational direction and daily operations of SVOBE’s two secondary schools: Milton Peters College (MPC) and Sundial School. As Education Director, Mr. Blomont will be responsible for ensuring educational quality, supervising personnel, supporting school development, and coordinating both the student support services and the vital annual book fund. He will also be a central member of SVOBE’s Central Management Team (CMT), which includes Finance Director Mr. Sixto Peters and General Director Mrs. Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford. As General Director, Mrs. Duggins-Horsford now operates from SVOBE’s headquarters and chairs the CMT while reporting directly to and representing SVOBE’s Board. She also represents the schools externally and ensures their smooth functioning in line with the strategic goals set by the Board. This appointment marks a return to SVOBE for Mr. Blomont, who previously served with distinction as the Coordinator and Acting Department Head of MPC’s PKL/PBL Department for several years. His dedication and leadership left a strong impression, and SVOBE was truly disheartened to see him leave at the time. His return in this elevated role is warmly welcomed by the SVOBE family. Mr. Blomont brings over 25 years of combined experience in education, technical vocational training, and construction. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Director of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA), a role he has held since 2018. His professional journey includes time in the Netherlands, where he worked on major construction projects, and years of dedicated teaching in both the Netherlands and on Sint Maarten. With academic degrees in both Education in Technical Science and Built Environment, Mr. Blomont is especially passionate about Technical Vocational Education, Adult Learning, and Science and IT. His blend of academic rigor and practical expertise makes him uniquely suited to lead the next phase of growth and innovation at MPC and Sundial School. SVOBE is confident that with his return and new leadership role, Mr. Blomont will significantly contribute to enhancing the educational excellence that MPC and Sundial have provided for over 55 years, nurturing many of Sint Maarten’s top professionals such as doctors, lawyers, governors, businesspeople, tradesmen, and community leaders. We congratulate Mr. Blomont on his appointment and wish him much success as he begins this important new chapter in service to our island’s youth and educational future.Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php%3Foption%3Dcom_k2%26amp%3Bview%3Ditem%26amp%3Bid%3D61444%3Asergio-blomont-appointed-as-svobe%E2%80%99s-new-education-director%26amp%3BItemid%3D450
