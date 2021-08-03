Serious accident on Airport Road Sunday afternoon | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) – The Police Traffic Department is investigating a traffic accident that occurred on Airport Road on Sunday, 1 August 2021. The driver suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Police received several calls around 6:00pm about a car that had flipped over some 600 meters after the Maho roundabout.
Several police patrols and ambulance personnel found a dark colored 2012 Hyundai Elantra with license plate P-2175 on its side against the fence of Princess Juliana International Airport.
A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a light pole, and some palm trees along the road. The vehicle rolled over and crashed into the fence. The vehicle was severely damaged.
This investigation is ongoing. (KPSM)
Source: Souliga Newsday
