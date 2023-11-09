Seven School Teams will Pitch on Nov. 19 to Win ANG 10 000 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - As the date for the highly anticipated National Youth Pitch Competition draws near, the excitement mounts as seven school teams gear up to showcase their innovative ideas on November 19 at Aleeze Convention Center from 4:00 PM. The winning team will secure the prestigious ANG 10,000 grand prize and the chance to represent their vision on an international stage in Atlanta in 2024.

This year's event promises to be an intense face-off, with each team bringing forth their unique concepts, honed through an extensive 7-week accelerator program. The competition serves as a platform for the young minds to exhibit their prowess in innovation and entrepreneurship, marking a pivotal moment in their journey towards becoming future industry leaders.

A key component that sets this competition apart is the esteemed panel of jury members, including renowned experts (local and international) in various fields, who will evaluate and determine the winner based on the criteria of originality, feasibility, and presentation, among others. Their collective expertise will play a crucial role in identifying the most promising project among the seven finalists.

One of the international jury members is none other than Aly Merritt, Managing Director of Atlanta Tech Village, the 4th largest tech hub in the USA. Another international juror is Charles Robinson II. Charles is a venture capitalist focused on closing the wealth gap and has been instrumental in building startup ecosystems across the US.

The accelerator program, an integral part of the competition, has provided the participating teams with invaluable mentorship, guidance, and resources from leading experts, equipping them with the skills necessary to turn their visions into viable business prospects. The program's intensive nature has ensured that these young talents are primed to present their ideas with confidence and sophistication.

The upcoming finals at Aleeze Convention Center will offer a captivating display of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, featuring pitches from diverse fields, ranging from technology to social impact projects. With the grand prize of ANG 10,000 and the chance to represent their vision internationally, the stakes are higher than ever, propelling these young innovators towards their dreams.

These finalist teams are: 1) OnDemand Daycare- Milica Granger, Kavina Mansukhani, and Bishaka Khatri (Learning Unlimited); 2) Caribbean Rubber Roads – Maximus Halley, Stijn Boetekees, and Alexandrox Bloem (Milton Peters College); 3) Wastenergy Innovators – Yoquan Carty and Kevin Omeus (St. Maarten Academy); 4) Cari-Be-Green Ethanol Solutions – Natasha Vaswani, Princess Vaswani, Goldie Pohuja, and Xiaowen Yang (St. Dominic High), 5) The Service Palace – Jahfier Marlin, Angel Flanders, Sylvienna Hooi, and Marbelli Andrade (Milton Peters Vocational); 6) Crafty Hands – Rodisha Richardson, Nateesha Skeete Richardson, and Alisha Wilson (Sundial) and 7) Second Chance – Errol Haynes, Faith Haynes, and Shalev Tomlin (St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E.).

Giving the keynote address is Burunda Prince, the COO of Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurship (RICE). A proven leader of complex organizations focused on exceptional outcomes, Ms. Prince brings to RICE rich experiences in Fortune 500 corporations, management consulting, engineering, and civic engagement. She uses her considerable talents to embrace, challenge and improve ecosystems, helping entrepreneurs make their mark on the world.

The event will commence at 4:00 PM on November 19 at Aleeze Convention Center, where these seven school teams will unleash their creativity and determination in pursuit of the grand prize. Tickets are $5.

The National Youth Pitch Competition is made possible by collaborative partners Islandpreneur and the Ministry of Finance, official partner Bureau for Intellectual Property of Sint Maarten and TelEm Group, the official telecommunications provider. To learn more visit www.islandpreneur.co or Whatsapp +17215200033.