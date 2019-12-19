Seven schools sign up to participate in school gardening program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On Thursday seven primary schools signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the school gardening program hosted by the ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), according to a press statement from the Press Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministry TEATT Fernando Clark.

By this gesture the ministry intends to bring about the awareness of health benefits in agriculture and by extension, gardening.

What better way to accomplish this than by starting with our youngsters through the primary schools.

School gardens are a great way to get children to learn about the many benefits of agriculture.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) encourages and supports countries to promote school gardens with educational goals to help students, school staff and families make the connection between growing food and good diets, develop life skills and increase environmental awareness.

School gardens are a wonderful way to use the schoolyard as a classroom, reconnect students with the natural world and the true source of their food, and teach them valuable gardening and agricultural concepts and skills that integrate with several subjects, such as math, science, art, health and physical education, and is part of Government’s around the world providing food security for its people.

School Gardening has been in existence on St. Maarten for some time.

However, with the passing of Hurricane Irma in September 2017 most gardens were severely damaged.

It is against this backdrop that the Ministry of TEATT is considering providing support and financial assistance to schools in the coming year for the rebuilding of the school gardening program in line with promoting economic opportunities and sustainability.

Minister of TEATT, Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher encourage students to apply the “Grow what you and eat what you grow” concept to promote a better and healthier eating lifestyle.

The seven participating schools are:

The Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School, The Oranje Primary School, The Sister Magda Primary School, The Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School, The Methodist Agogic Center Primary School – Browlia F. Maillard Campus, The St. Maarten Seventh-day Adventist School and The Methodist Agogic Center Primary School – Rev. John A. Gumbs Campus.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28922:seven-schools-sign-up-to-participate-in-school-gardening-program&Itemid=504