Several arrests made in illegal street parties kept in Dutch Quarter and Fort Willem | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The local Dispatch received several calls early Monday morning April 27th reporting groups of people in Dutch Quarter and Fort Willem areas gathered for a Street Party on the public road which had been previously organized.

Upon arrival of the patrols at the first locations, the officers encountered a group of about 50 people dancing behind a vehicle that was playing loud music. In an effort to avoid possibly exposing the Police officers on the scene to the COVID 19 virus, the decision was made not to arrest the revelers on the spot but instead order all the participants to immediately disperse and return home.

Since then, the Police launched a full investigation into the matter and later that same evening, six (6) persons who were responsible for organizing and participating in these so-called Jumps Up’s in Dutch Quarter and Fort Willem were arrested.

The first two persons with the initials G.R. and G.R. were arrested in the area of Philipsburg. The father and son duo were involved with the Jump Up that took place in the area of Fort Willem.

They are being held pending further investigation. Meanwhile, the vehicles and sound systems used at both locations were also confiscated and hefty fines were issued.

“We would like to make it absolutely clear to the community, that we are taking a zero tolerance approach to persons, who insist on blatantly disregarding the curfew laws imposed and continue to put our front line workers and the community in danger,” Chief of Police Carl M. John stated.

“So far we have issued more than Naf. 4000 in fines and we anticipate much more as the investigation continues,” the police statement said.

The other four (4) individuals with initials D.A.M., D.M.M.H. R.K.E and I.R.B. were arrested in the Dutch Quarter area and one of the vehicles and sound systems was also seized. All six suspects were held and questioned and later released after paying their fines.

The KPSM would like to advise the public to adhere to the curfew set by the Prime Minister as head of the E.O.C and to refrain from illicit behavior that continues to put the lives of others in the community at risk. Anyone found to be in breach of these safety measures will be arrested and prosecuted. This investigation is still ongoing. (KPSM)

