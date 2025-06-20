Several suspects arrested in Two Ongoing Firearm-Related Investigations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to actively address the concerning rise in incidents involving firearms being used to threaten others. On Thursday, June 19, 2025, officers made several arrests in connection with two separate incidents, both involving threats and illegal possession of firearms.

In the first incident, officers responded to a report in the Middle Region area where a male suspect had allegedly threatened another individual with a firearm. The suspect who was known to the police were located and arrested by officers.

During a subsequent search of the area, a firearm was discovered hidden inside an old refrigerator and was confiscated. The suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody as the investigation continues.

In a second incident the same day, five male suspects were arrested in the St. Peters area following reports that they had threatened another individual in the vicinity of Sucker Garden/The Keys.

Preliminary investigation suggests that this incident may be linked to the robbery of a scooter that occurred earlier in the day.

The suspects, identified by their initials as J.I.A., R.R.R.-C., R.F.J.-C., S.M.A.L., and J.Q.M.P., were all taken into custody and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning. During the operation, officers located and confiscated a firearm that had been concealed in one of the scooters involved.

KPSM emphasizes its commitment to public safety and maintaining law and order across the country. The use of firearms to commit or threaten acts of violence remains a serious offense, and the police will continue to respond swiftly and decisively.

The investigations into both cases are ongoing. KPSM urges anyone with information related to these or other criminal activities to contact the police or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.