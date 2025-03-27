Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Training: A Concrete Step Toward Safer Work Environments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Victim Support Services (VSS) St. Maarten is proud to announce a groundbreaking sexual harassment training initiative that was provided to key advisory bodies to the government. This initiative, led by the Bureau Ombudsman, was launched in response to a recent rise in alleged sexual harassment cases within government institutions—an issue that, while recently resurfacing, has long existed beneath the surface.

Recognizing the urgent need for education and prevention, the Bureau Ombudsman approached VSS to spearhead this training. In an effort to create a comprehensive and sustainable approach, the Ombudsman engaged fellow organizations like the Council of Advice, the General Audit Chamber and the Social Economic Council (SER) to join forces in tackling workplace harassment through education and awareness.

Ombudsman Ms. Gwendolien Mossel expressed her firm commitment to fostering a fair and respectful work environment, free of harassment and intimidation. “Sexual harassment in the workplace is a critical issue that must be understood and addressed at all levels, particularly culturally. Through this training, we are taking a concrete step toward a safer and more equitable workplace culture.”

Director of Victim Support Services, Ms. Cassandra Richardson, highlighted the serious consequences of workplace harassment, emphasizing the emotional and psychological toll it can take on persons who are victimized. “Unacknowledged and unaddressed harassment in the workplace can lead to significant emotional distress, impacting employees' mental well-being and overall productivity,” she explained. “This, in turn, affects workplace efficiency, service delivery, and can even place a burden on the health insurance and tax systems due to increased sick leave and diminished job performance. The effects of workplace harassment and intimidation are far reaching.”

Keith de Jong, Secretary General of the General Audit Chamber remarked “We are very appreciative of the training facilitated by the Victim Support Services. We encourage other institutions on the island to follow suite with trainings and adopt active policies that protect persons against sexual harassment.”

This initiative marks the first collaborative effort between the Bureau Ombudsman and VSS, laying the foundation for future partnerships aimed at addressing systemic issues. The Bureau Ombudsman has also observed a concerning rise in domestic violence cases brought to its attention and has therefore launched a Systemic Investigation into Domestic Violence. The VSS will also provide sensitization training on domestic violence to these advisory organizations.