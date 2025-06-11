Seyannah Properties & Island Dreams Realty Announce Strategic Collaboration | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Seyannah Properties and Island Dreams Realty (IDR) proudly announce a dynamic new collaboration, uniting both companies in a strategic partnership that leverages each team’s core strengths.

Under this agreement, Seyannah will assume full management responsibilities for IDR’s vacation rental portfolio, while IDR Real Estate will focus exclusively on real estate sales, leasing, and client acquisition.

This thoughtful division of expertise allows each company to deliver exceptional service within their specialty, enhancing client experiences across the board.

Directors Raquel Coupland Wathey of Seyannah and Sacha van den Bosch of IDR Real Estate expressed their enthusiasm and shared vision for the future. “We’re excited to forge a path of cooperation, not competition,” said Coupland Wathey.

“This partnership represents a new way of doing business—working smarter through collaboration, not saturation, and focusing on quality rather than quantity.”

Sacha van den Bosch, Director of IDR, added, “At the heart of this collaboration is a mutual commitment to integrity, dedication, and fun—values that guide how we do business and connect with our clients. Partnering with Seyannah means embracing a service-driven approach that’s both professional and personal, and we’re excited to grow together with those principles leading the way.”

Together, Seyannah Properties and Island Dreams Realty look forward to expanding their client base, representing properties with excellence, and delivering superior property management and real estate services.

For clients, this means a seamless, elevated experience—whether you're booking a vacation rental of turning your dream of owning a home in the Caribbean into realty.