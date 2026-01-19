SG Arnell submits VSA end-of-year report in line with principles of Good Governance and Transparency | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, announces that the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Ms. Joy Arnell, has submitted the Ministry’s end-of-year report in accordance with Article 9 of the “Organisatiebesluit VSA”.

In fulfillment of this legal obligation, the heads of departments submitted written reports to the Secretary-General prior to January 15, outlining the activities carried out during the preceding year, key developments, and other matters relevant for inclusion in the Ministry’s annual report. These submissions form the foundation of the consolidated report prepared by SG Arnell and stafbureau.

While the legal deadline for submissions by department heads has been met, the document is currently considered a draft. In accordance with the “Landsverordening inrichting en organisatie landsoverheid”, the Cabinet of the Minister forms an integral part of the Ministry and will therefore also contribute to the report. Additionally, where necessary, department heads will be afforded the opportunity to further refine, supplement, or strengthen their respective sections to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Once finalized, the annual report will be formally submitted to the House of Parliament and shared with other relevant stakeholders. This process underscores the Ministry’s continued commitment to good governance, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that the public and oversight bodies are fully informed about the Ministry’s activities, performance, and responsible use of public resources.

“The Ministry of VSA remains steadfast in its commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability to Parliament and the people of Sint Maarten. Taxpayers are entitled to clear and accurate insight into how public resources are managed and utilized. Timely and comprehensive reporting is not only a legal obligation, but a fundamental principle of good governance and responsible public administration.” — Minister Richinel S.J. Brug, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor