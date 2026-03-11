Shaka Senghor Celebrates Personal Triumph in New Book “How to be Free” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “No matter how powerful the prison, every prison has a door.” Author, resilience expert, speaker, and entrepreneur Shaka Senghor, a formerly incarcerated man, has transformed his life and now inspires others through his latest book, “How to Be Free: A Proven Guide to Escaping Life’s Hidden Prisons”.

In this deeply personal work, Senghor reflects on his journey, dedicating the book not only to the family and supporters who stood by him but also to every version of himself, from the boy nicknamed “Pumpkin,” to the teenager “Jay,” to nineteen-year-old James White who entered prison, to the man who emerged into the light as Shaka Senghor.

The book aligns with the Art Saves Lives Foundation’s mission, by empowering youth and community members to confront challenges and overcome life’s hidden prisons.” The Sint Maarten Library has gratefully received 24 donated copies from Art Saves Lives Foundation, and we are proud to include them in our collection for the benefit of the entire community.

“This book brought me joy. It helped me confront and uproot my own hidden prisons,” Senghor shares. “I have earned this joy. I have earned the right to thrive.” His story underscores themes of survival, growth, and reclaiming one’s life from trauma and adversity, inspiring readers to honor their own journeys.

About Shaka Senghor

Shaka Senghor is a bestselling author, activist, and educator who transforms his experiences with incarceration and personal struggle into lessons on leadership, resilience, and redemption.

By joining this initiative, the Sint Maarten Library invests in the community’s potential enriching resources, fostering empathy, sparking dialogue, and promoting personal and educational growth.