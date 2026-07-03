Sheppard Returns from ’26 Optimist World Championship After Proudly Representing Sint Maarten in Morocco | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Sint Maarten youth sailor Nathan Sheppard has returned from Tangier, Morocco, where he proudly represented Sint Maarten at the 2026 Optimist World Championship, held from June 18–28, 2026.

The Optimist World Championship is the highest level of international competition in the Optimist class, bringing together the best young sailors from around the world. For Nathan, age 13, the event marked an important milestone in his sailing career, and the island's youth sailing program.

Nathan was accompanied by his coach, Sam Peeks, who supported him throughout the event both on and off the water. Together, they represented Sint Maarten among a highly competitive international fleet, gaining valuable experience in challenging racing conditions and at the highest level of youth sailing.

Competing at a World Championship is a major achievement for any young sailor. Nathan showed determination, resilience, and commitment throughout the event, learning from each race and continuing to grow as an athlete. His participation is a proud moment for Sint Maarten and an important step for the development of youth sailing on the island.

“Representing Sint Maarten at the World Championship was an amazing experience,” said Nathan Sheppard. “I learned a lot, raced against very strong sailors.”

Coach Sam Peeks also reflected on the importance of the experience.

“Nathan worked hard throughout the championship and handled the pressure of competing at this level very well,” said Peeks. “Events like this are not only about results, but also about learning, confidence, and seeing what is possible. Nathan gained valuable international experience that will help him continue to develop as a sailor, and the goal now is to share that experience with our other local sailors.”

Nathan’s journey to the World Championship highlights the growing strength of the youth sailing program in Sint Maarten. The Sint Maarten Yacht Club continues to play an important role in introducing young sailors to the sport, supporting their development, and creating opportunities for them to compete locally, regionally, and internationally.

Nathan’s participation also serves as inspiration for other young sailors in Sint Maarten, showing that with dedication, training, and support, sailors from the island can reach the highest levels of international youth competition.

The Sint Maarten Yacht Club thanks everyone who followed Nathan’s journey and supported him along the way, especially his sponsors: Budget Marine, Dock Maarten Marina, Drywall Systems, FKG Marine, Island Water World, NomadSXM, ProServ Marine, Sail The Phoenix Charter B.V., Sint Maarten Yacht Club Bar & Restaurant.