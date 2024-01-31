Shindig Sundayz 4th Edition and Pure Reggae Tuesdays at ALEEZE: A Double Dose of Musical Delight | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - Shindig Sundayz, the ultimate weekend getaway, is back for its highly anticipated 4th Edition, promising an unforgettable evening of music, good vibes, and incredible performances. Join us this Sunday, February 4th, from 6 pm to 11 pm at ALEEZE Convention Center and Event Hall for an experience like no other.

Highlighting this edition is the extraordinary musical prowess of Control Band, recently recognized as the Daily Herald's #1 Best of Best Local Band. Alongside them will be the sensational Mr. Rude, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere that will keep you on your feet.

But that's not all! After a day of rest, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Pure Reggae Tuesdays on February 6th, celebrating the legendary Bob Marley. Join us from 5:00 pm onwards for an evening filled with the best reggae beats. Take advantage of our Happy Hour specials from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and entrance is absolutely free!

Dj Outkast, Uncle Shadz, and Rude will be on the turntables, curating a musical journey across genres that is sure to please every music enthusiast.

ALEEZE is the go-to destination for a diverse range of music, ensuring an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for everyone. Tell a friend to tell a friend – this Sunday and Tuesday, ALEEZE is the place to be!

For more information and updates, follow Xtratight and Aleeze on their social media pages. Spread the word and let your friends know that ALEEZE is the ultimate destination this Sunday and Tuesday for an unparalleled musical experience!