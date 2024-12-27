Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter Under Investigation. One Injured & One Arrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Friday evening, December 27, 2024, in the Dutch Quarter area.

At approximately 6:20 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting near the entrance of the Garden of Eden on the main road. Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

First aid was immediately administered by medical personnel, and the victim was subsequently transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

During the initial stages of the investigation, officers arrested a male suspect believed to be involved in the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station pending further investigation.

Detectives and forensic personnel remain actively engaged at the crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with information about this incident to come forward by contacting the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222. Or the tipline at 9300

Further updates will be provided as they become available.