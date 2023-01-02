Shooting Incident on New Year’s Day near Maho Shopping Center. Suspect Arrested | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MAHO) - The Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) has conducted a quick review of the X-mas and New Year period spanning 2022 going into 2023.

At first glance, apart from the shooting incident on January 01, 2023 and several vehicle accidents with injuries that occurred on the Welgelen Road, Airport Road, Rhine Road and Flamingo road, this season went off relatively quietly compared to other years.

The aforementioned shooting incident, happened on January 01, 2023., At approximately 07:00 am. Police Central Dispatch received a report that a male was shot in the vicinity of Maho Shopping Center by an unkown suspect who fled the scene after the incident.

Several patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the area where the shooting took place. At the scene they encountered a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was treated by the ambulance personnel at the scene and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Why the shooting has occurred is so far not very clear. Also it is not yet clear who the alleged suspect or suspects are. Patrol officers searched the area for the alleged suspects, however the search has not yet yielded any trace.

The suspect with initials S.J.C. who is believed to have been involved in the shooting showed up at the police station on January 02, 2023 at approximately noon and turned himself in. He was promptly arrested and held at the station for further investigation.

Detectives investigating this shooting are asking any witnesses who were at the scene during this incident and have information to contact the KPSM at +1 721- 542 2222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line at 9300 .

Only with the help of the community can the KPSM solve these cases. You can also visit the police website at www.policesx.sx or leave a message through the Facebook page: St. Maarten Police Force - St. Maarten Police Force. (KPSM)